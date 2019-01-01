World

Netflix drops satire episode critical of Saudi Arabia

A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 25 2018. Karen Attiah, Khashoggi's editor at the Washington Post, tweeted on Tuesday that Netflix's removal of the episode criticising Saudi Arabia was "quite outrageous."
Netflix has removed an episode of a satirical comedy show that criticises Saudi Arabia after officials in the kingdom complained, raising new questions about the limits of free online expression, a report said on Tuesday.

The Financial Times reported that the streaming giant had taken down the episode of "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" in Saudi Arabia after the kingdom's Communications and Information Technology Commission said its cybercrime law.

In the episode, Minhaj - an American-born Muslim of Indian descent - lashed Saudi Arabia after the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

He specifically criticised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and was also critical of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen.

The US Senate in December approved two symbolic resolutions blaming the prince for the killing, after intelligence reports pointed in that direction, and urging an end to US participation in the Yemen conflict.

'Quite outrageous' 

Karen Attiah, Khashoggi's editor at the Washington Post, tweeted on Tuesday that Netflix's action was "quite outrageous."

Requests for reaction to the Saudi information ministry and Netflix were not immediately returned.

But the Financial Times said Netflix had defended its decision, saying, "We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and only removed this episode in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request - and to comply with local law."

The episode can still be seen in other parts of the world - and in Saudi Arabia on YouTube.

Online platforms and tech companies have been facing increasing scrutiny and growing public skepticism amid controversies about data sharing and the steady erosion of privacy.

The NGO Reporters Without Borders in October ranked Saudi Arabia as 169th out of 180 countries for press freedom, adding that "it will very probably fall even lower in the 2019 index because of the gravity of the violence and abuses of all kinds against journalists."

The 33-year-old Minhaj has seen his profile rise steadily. His routines combine personal history and pointed political commentary wrapped in edgy topical humor.

In 2014 he became senior correspondent on Comedy Central's popular "The Daily Show," and in 2017 he was the featured speaker at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "Patriot Act" debuted in October 2018.

