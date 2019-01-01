UK police look for terrorism links in Manchester New Year's Eve stabbings

A man armed with a kitchen knife stabbed three people, including a police officer, at Manchester Victoria train station on New Year's Eve in an attack police are treating as terrorism-related.

Greater Manchester Police said they were searching an address in the Cheetham Hill area of the city on Tuesday after they detained a man on suspicion of carrying out the attack. The man's name has not yet been released.

A witness, a BBC producer who was at the station, said a man stabbed several people at the station, shouting "Allah" and linking his actions to "bombings in other countries."

The injured, a woman and a man in their 50s, were in a serious but not life-threatening condition, police said. A male police officer in his 30s who sustained a stab wound to his shoulder was released from hospital earlier on Tuesday morning.

"We are treating this as a terrorist investigation," chief constable Ian Hopkins said, praising officers at the scene for their bravery in arresting the suspect within minutes.

Police said they would step up their presence in the city where a suicide bomb attack in May 2017 killed 22 people as they left a concert by pop star Ariana Grande.