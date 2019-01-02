Disgraced comic Louis C.K. mocks school massacre survivors

The venue was not immediately clear, but C.K. has been making a relatively low-key comeback in recent months, performing at Manhattan comedy clubs as well as in Paris, home to his new girlfriend, French comedian Blanche Gardin.

C.K. begins by taking aim at today's youngsters, ridiculing their political correctness and telling his audience their lives are "just boring" compared to the drug-fueled antics of his time.

"They're like royalty, they tell you what to call 'em!" he says, before adopting a high-pitched, mock-gay voice to convey what non-binary people sound like according to him.

"'You should address me as they/them. Because I identify as gender neutral.'"

Returning to his normal voice to signify his response, he continues: "Okay. You should address me as 'there,' because I identify as a location," adding that location is their mother's genitalia.

Right-wing praise

He then turns on the survivors of the Parkland school massacre, many of whom became gun-control activists in the aftermath of the February 2018 shooting by a lone gunman that left 17 dead.

"They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing? You're young! You should be crazy! You should be unhinged! Not in a suit," he said.

"You're not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn't get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I've got to listen to you talking?"