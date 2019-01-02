Men's toilets in New York to be fitted with nappy-changing tables

Their complaints are now set to be a thing of the past - at least in New York.

According to ABC News, a new law requires that changing tables be installed in all new and renovated public toilets, including men's toilets. The legislation impacts establishments such as restaurants, cinemas and government buildings.

A number of forward-thinking restaurants had apparently already started providing nappy-changing stations in male restrooms, but the new law means that the renovations are now compulsory and other businesses are expected to follow suit soon.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said: "We will help ensure that all New Yorkers can give their children the care they need at this critical stage of their lives."

Meanwhile, dads here in Mzansi will have to keep waiting for their own changing stations - but hopefully the US law is a sign of things to come.