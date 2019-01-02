This is treachery, say Indian opposition parties after women enter Hindu temple

Two women defied a centuries-old ban on entering a Hindu temple in India in the early hours of Wednesday, leading to calls for protests from India's two main political parties and raising fears of a backlash from conservative Hindu groups.

India's supreme court in September ordered the authorities to lift the ban on women or girls of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala temple, in the southern state of Kerala, which draws millions of worshippers a year.

However, the temple refused to abide by the court ruling and subsequent attempts by women to visit the temple had been blocked by thousands of devotees supporting the ban.

The Kerala state government is run by left-wing parties and it has sought to allow women into the temple - a position that has drawn the criticism of both of the main political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The uproar has put religion squarely on the political agenda months before a general election, which is due by May.