WATCH | 'Horny' cane toads hitch lift on python to escape overflowing lake
Ten cane toads were filmed riding on a python which was slithering away from an overflowing lake following a massive downpour in the Western Australian town of Kununurra.
Paul Mock filmed the bizarre sight on Sunday night. He sent a picture to his brother Andrew who posted it on Twitter.
68mm just fell in the last hour at Kununurra. Flushed all the cane toads out of my brothers dam. Some of them took the easy way out - hitching a ride on the back of a 3.5m python. pic.twitter.com/P6mPc2cVS5— Andrew Mock (@MrMeMock) December 30, 2018
Speaking to the BBC, Mock explained he had ventured out after a bad thunderstorm.
"I went out and the lake had overflowed," he says, and realised the toads, who nested around its edge, were fleeing the rising waters.
The Guardian reports amphibian expert Jodi Rowley, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of New South Wales, threw further light on the story, pointing out on Twitter that the male cane toads were in fact trying to mate with the python.
This is one of the most amazing videos I've seen!! Lots of *very* horny Cane #Toads (Rhinella marina) trying to mate with a large Olive #Python (Liasis olivaceus), with Giant Burrowing Frogs (Cyclorana australis) & Red Tree #Frogs (Litoria rubella) calling in the background! https://t.co/uy4yACCb8q— Jodi Rowley (@jodirowley) December 31, 2018