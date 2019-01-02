WATCH | 'Horny' cane toads hitch lift on python to escape overflowing lake

Speaking to the BBC, Mock explained he had ventured out after a bad thunderstorm.

"I went out and the lake had overflowed," he says, and realised the toads, who nested around its edge, were fleeing the rising waters.

The Guardian reports amphibian expert Jodi Rowley, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of New South Wales, threw further light on the story, pointing out on Twitter that the male cane toads were in fact trying to mate with the python.