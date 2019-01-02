World

WATCH | 'Horny' cane toads hitch lift on python to escape overflowing lake

02 January 2019 - 11:31 By Staff reporter

Ten cane toads were filmed riding on a python which was slithering away from an overflowing lake following a massive downpour in the Western Australian town of Kununurra.

Paul Mock filmed the bizarre sight on Sunday night. He sent a picture to his brother Andrew who posted it on Twitter.

Speaking to the BBC, Mock explained he had ventured out after a bad thunderstorm.

"I went out and the lake had overflowed," he says, and realised the toads, who nested around its edge, were fleeing the rising waters.

The Guardian reports amphibian expert Jodi Rowley, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of New South Wales, threw further light on the story, pointing out on Twitter that the male cane toads were in fact trying to mate with the python. 

