WATCH | Police arrest man trying to steal bike outside their office

A man has been arrested for trying to steal a bike that was locked up outside a police station.

The incident happened in Gladstone, Oregon in the United States last week.

ABC News reported that the footage shows suspect Adam Valle, 26, wearing a mask as he cuts the lock off the bike with a bolt cutter, just before Sergeant Matt Okerman walks out to confront him.

“It’s dumb, you know,” Sergeant Carl Bell of the Gladstone Police Department told ABC News. “I have not actually seen something that blatant because the officers were inside watching on video camera.”