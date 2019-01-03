World

Father suspected of hiring hitmen to kill preacher who raped his daughters

03 January 2019 - 10:29 By Ntokozo Miya
An Italian father is accused of ordering the hit on the paedophile preacher who sexually abused his daughters.
An Italian father is accused of ordering the hit on the paedophile preacher who sexually abused his daughters.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Italian police are investigating the death of a paedophile pastor and they suspect that the father of his victims is behind the murder.

According to The Mirror, Guiseppe Matarazzo was gunned down a month after he was released from prison. He spent 11 years and six months behind bars for sexually abusing two young sisters.

One of his victims, a 15-year-old, later committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree.

Matarazzo was found dead, with five bullet wounds, in Frasso Telesino in July 2018.

Dozens of sexual abuse victims turning to Cheryl Zondi Foundation

More than 30 people including young men and women have come forward to report being victims sexual abuse by religious leaders since the launch of the ...
News
15 days ago

On Wednesday, The Sun reported that Italian authorities were now investigating three men in connection with the preacher's death.

Police allege that the father of the victims hired Genoroso Nastam and Guiseppe Massaro to eliminate the ex-convict.

Clues from a car that was abandoned at the crime scene led to the arrest of the two men alleged to have been hired for the hit.

A 3.56-magnum pistol was also found at the scene.

Pope accepts US bishop's resignation over 'misconduct' with minor

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Los Angeles auxiliary bishop Alexander Salazar over his "misconduct" with a minor, the Vatican said on ...
News
14 days ago

According to the Daily Mail, chief prosecutor Aldo Policastro told Italian media that police have reason to believe that the vehicle was driven by the two suspected hitmen, and the gun possibly used to murder the pastor.

Policastro said the mastermind behind Matarazzo's killing was a family member.

"Those who commissioned the murder are to be found in the family milieu."

The investigation continues.

Most read

  1. Do you have good cause? Cyril Ramaphosa on #FeesMustFall amnesty request South Africa
  2. Matrics: last day to sign up for results, with R10,000 up for grabs South Africa
  3. One dead, 15 injured after women enter flashpoint India temple World
  4. Mexican mayor gunned down two hours after being sworn in World
  5. The real - falling - matric pass rate signals need for foundation teachers South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X