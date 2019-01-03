Father suspected of hiring hitmen to kill preacher who raped his daughters

Italian police are investigating the death of a paedophile pastor and they suspect that the father of his victims is behind the murder.

According to The Mirror, Guiseppe Matarazzo was gunned down a month after he was released from prison. He spent 11 years and six months behind bars for sexually abusing two young sisters.

One of his victims, a 15-year-old, later committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree.

Matarazzo was found dead, with five bullet wounds, in Frasso Telesino in July 2018.