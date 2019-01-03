Prague Zoo's rare Asiatic lioness Ginni artificially inseminated

When you're an endangered species and your partner just isn't in the mood, drastic measures are called for, as Ginni, one of Prague Zoo's Asiatic lionesses, found out on Thursday when she underwent an artificial insemination procedure.

The attempt was a last-ditch effort after failed hopes the zoo's three cats, male Jamvan and females Ginni and Suchi brought from India in 2015, would procreate naturally and widen the European gene pool of the animals.

"Jamvan is not dominant enough, he is not willing to mate or when he tries, they chase him away," Prague Zoo mammals curator Pavel Brandl told reporters.

The Asiatic lion is slightly smaller than its African relative and while the wild population has recovered somewhat, it still only numbers around 600 in the Gir Protected Area in India's Gujarat, its only natural habitat.

The big cats are vulnerable to poaching as well as illness, with 24 dying last year due to one bout of disease, Prague Zoo said. There are 143 living in captivity in Europe but all are bred from 11 ancestors, limiting the gene pool.