World

Three dead, four injured in California shooting: police

05 January 2019 - 15:33 By afp
In a tweet posted shortly after midnight, the Torrance Police Department had warned people to "please stay away from the area."
In a tweet posted shortly after midnight, the Torrance Police Department had warned people to "please stay away from the area."
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Police in California on Saturday said three people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

Sergeant Ronald Harris of the Torrance Police Department confirmed to AFP that officers responded at 11:54 pm on Friday to reports of gunfire at Gable House Bowl.

He added all seven victims were male. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, with two others taken to hospital.

Witnesses told The Los Angeles Times there had been a fight at the gaming complex.

In a tweet posted shortly after midnight, the Torrance Police Department had warned people to "please stay away from the area."

Torrance, a coastal city, is located around 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles in the South Bay region.

According to health authorities, nearly 40,000 people died in the United States as a result of firearms in 2017 -- a figure that includes suicides.

READ MORE:

Ex-Marine apparently acted alone in California bar shooting - FBI

A former US Marine combat veteran opened fire in a Los Angeles area bar packed with line-dancing college students, killing 12 people in a mass ...
News
1 month ago

'We all just trampled and tried to get out': California bar shooting survivor

University freshman Cole Knapp was talking with friends inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks when he saw a ...
News
1 month ago

At least 11 reported wounded in California bar shooting

A gunman barged into a large, crowded Los Angeles-area country music bar and dance hall and opened fire late Wednesday, wounding at least 11 people ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 52-year old inmate passes his matric with flying colours South Africa
  2. All 2018 matric results live: check yours now South Africa
  3. Policeman injured and police vehicles damaged in raid on alleged drug kingpin’s ... South Africa
  4. DR Congo on edge as deadline for election result looms Africa
  5. Three dead, four injured in California shooting: police World

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X