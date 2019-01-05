US fashion group calls for more diversity in model size

A trade group representing hundreds of America's designers has called on the fashion industry to showcase women of greater size diversity, such as plus-size models Ashley Graham and Candice Huffine.

Graham, of Nebraska, in 2016 became the first plus-size model to make the cover of "Sports Illustrated." She also appeared on the cover of "Vogue," helping to break down barriers in the notoriously snooty fashion world.

"We are beginning to see signs of fashion moving in the right direction," Marc Karimzadeh and Nicky Campbell wrote on the website of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which says it represents more than 500 men's and women's designers as well as jewelry and accessory designers.

"Designers such as Michael Kors and Christian Siriano are casting models that defy tradition," they said in a reference to the fashion world's longstanding preference for slimness.