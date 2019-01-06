World

Bangkok airport allows Saudi officials in transfer area to seize woman's passport

06 January 2019 - 17:49 By AFP
People waiting at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok, Thailand. (File photo)
People waiting at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok, Thailand. (File photo)
Image: 123RF/Phuong Nguyen Duy

A Saudi woman held at Bangkok airport said she would be killed if she was repatriated by Thai immigration officials, who confirmed the 18-year-old was denied entry to the country on Sunday.

Rahaf Mohammed M Alqunun said she was stopped by Saudi and Kuwaiti officials when she arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport and her travel document was forcibly taken from her, a claim backed by Human Rights Watch.

"They took my passport," she said, adding that her male guardian had reported her for travelling "without his permission".

Netflix drops satire episode critical of Saudi Arabia

Netflix has removed an episode of a satirical comedy show that criticises Saudi Arabia after officials in the kingdom complained, raising new ...
News
5 days ago

Rahaf said she was trying to flee her family, who subjected her to physical and psychological abuse.

"My family is strict and locked me in a room for six months just for cutting my hair," she said, adding that she is certain she will be imprisoned if she is sent back.

"I'm 100 percent sure they will kill me as soon as I get out of the Saudi jail," she said, adding that she was "scared" and "losing hope".

Rahaf was stopped from entering Thailand when she flew in from Kuwait on Sunday, said Thai immigration chief Surachate Hakparn. "She had no further documents such as return ticket or money," he said, adding that Rahaf was currently in an airport hotel.

"She ran away from her family to avoid marriage and she is concerned she may be in trouble returning to Saudi Arabia. We sent officials to take care of her now," he said.

Saudi woman barred from marrying her guy: he is 'musical'

A Saudi woman has lost a judicial battle to marry the man of her choice as a court deemed him "religiously" unfit because he plays a musical ...
News
3 months ago

He added that Thai authorities had contacted the Saudi Arabia embassy "to coordinate".

But Rahaf disputed his account, saying that she was in transit to seek asylum in Australia, where she claimed to have a visa, and was accosted by Saudi and Kuwaiti embassy representatives when she deplaned at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Human Rights Watch Asia deputy director Phil Robertson decried the actions of the Thai authorities. "What country allows diplomats to wander around the closed section of the airport and seize passports of passengers?" he said, adding that there is "impunity" within the family unit in Saudi Arabia to abuse women.

Immigration head Surachate said Rahaf would be sent back to Saudi Arabia by Monday morning. "It's a family problem," he said of the case.

Saudi Arabia arrests two more women's rights activists - rights group

Saudi Arabia has arrested two more women's rights activists, the latest to be swept up in a government crackdown on activists, clerics and ...
News
5 months ago

Another Saudi woman, Dina Ali Lasloom, was stopped in transit in the Philippines in April 2017 when she attempted to flee her family.

An airline security official told activists that Lasloom was heard "screaming and begging for help" as men carried her "with duct tape on her mouth, feet and hands" at the airport.

The Saudi embassy in Thailand and officials in Riyadh could not be reached for immediate comment.

READ MORE:

Women activists stand up despite abuses in MENA: Amnesty

Women rights defenders have stood up for change across the Middle East and North Africa in 2018 despite a plethora of abuse from governments and ...
News
27 days ago

Activists held in Saudi Arabia tortured, sexually harassed, say rights activists

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch accused Saudi Arabia on Tuesday of subjecting several activists including some female human rights ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Saudi Arabia detains Egyptian who ate breakfast with female coworker

Saudi Arabian authorities have detained an Egyptian hotel worker who appeared in an online video eating breakfast with a female Saudi colleague, said ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Bangkok airport allows Saudi officials in transfer area to seize woman's ... World
  2. All 2018 matric results live: check yours now South Africa
  3. Turkey 'should not attack Kurds' after US leaves Syria - US security adviser World
  4. Brexit: Britons want the final vote over parliament, says poll World
  5. 'Yellow vests' storm French ministry as protests turn violent World

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X