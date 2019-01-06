'Yellow vests' storm French ministry as protests turn violent

Some 4,600 protesters hit the streets of the southwestern city of Bordeaux, with some hurling stones at police who answered with tear gas and water cannon.

Five police were hurt and 11 people arrested, local authorities said, adding that several cars were torched and shop windows broken.

Further south in Toulouse, 22 people were detained following clashes that erupted after 2,000 people turned out to demonstrate.

And in the central-eastern city of Lyon, several thousands took to the streets, blocking access to the A7 motorway and causing traffic jams for those returning from Christmas holidays in the mountains.

The yellow vest movement began in rural France over plans to increase fuel taxes. It later ballooned into a wider revolt against Macron's pro-market policies and governing style, with 282,000 people joining the first Saturday rally on November 17.

Macron initially refused to make any concessions, but in mid-December, after weeks of violence, he scrapped the planned fuel tax hike and promised extra cash for minimum wage earners as well as tax cuts for pensioners.

The protests have turned into the biggest political crisis of Macron's 20-month presidency and brought his popularity ratings to an all-time low.

Although public anger appeared to abate following his concessions and over the holiday period, the brief arrest on Wednesday of Eric Drouet, one of the leaders of the movement, appeared to rekindle resentment among his supporters.

The latest opinion poll, published on Thursday by Odoxa Dentsu, indicated 55 percent support the protests - a figure which, although lower than the 75 percent back in November, is still important enough to suggest the anti-austerity movement retains political clout.

Former cinema icon Brigitte Bardot, who is known today for her right-wing views and animal rights activism, on Sunday said she understood what motivated the yellow vest movement.

"When I see the millions spent on incredibly trivial things, when I see politicians using private planes and chauffeur-driven cars to get around (...) all this money spent is unacceptable," she told the Midi Libre newspaper. "It should be given instead to people in need."