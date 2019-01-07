4 stories from royal houses across the globe
Many countries still honour and respect their royal families, relying on them for guidance and leadership.
People look forward to hearing what their favourite royals are up. If you are among those who are intrigued by word from royal houses, you’ll be interested in these four stories.
Malaysian king abdicates
In a history-making move on January 6 2019, Malaysian king Muhammad V stepped down with immediate effect, becoming Malaysia’s first monarch to abdicate before completing the five-year term on the throne.
The royal house did not provide a reason for Muhammad’s decision. However, SowetanLIVE reported on speculation that his health might have been a factor.
Japanese emperor’s final New Year address
Another history-making abdication is in the pipelines. This time, it is Japanese emperor Akihito, who will be leaving the throne in April 2019.
This will be the first time in about two centuries that a Japanese monarch has abdicated.
The outgoing emperor addressed a 72,000-strong crowd on January 2 2019, giving his last ever New Year address.
KZN matric pass rate falls short of king’s target
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini previously said that a 100% 2018 matric pass rate in KwaZulu-Natal would be a welcome honour for his 70th birthday.
The province managed 76.2%. However, the result is being celebrated as it is a 3.3% improvement on the previous year.
Media’s love affair with Meghan Markle on the rocks
UK media’s relationship with the Duchess has apparently hit a rough patch. It has even dubbed Prince Harry’s wife “Duchess Difficult”.
Markle was given her new name following reports of resignations by royal staff and fallouts at Kensington Palace.
There are claims that Markle is an unpleasant boss who fires off e-mail instructions at all hours of the day.
It is rumoured that the friction is the reason the newly-weds are planning to move out of the palace.
Markle supporters have defended her behaviour, arguing that her modern ways could be hard to stomach for the fiercely traditional royal family.