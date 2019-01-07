4 stories from royal houses across the globe

Many countries still honour and respect their royal families, relying on them for guidance and leadership.

People look forward to hearing what their favourite royals are up. If you are among those who are intrigued by word from royal houses, you’ll be interested in these four stories.

Malaysian king abdicates

In a history-making move on January 6 2019, Malaysian king Muhammad V stepped down with immediate effect, becoming Malaysia’s first monarch to abdicate before completing the five-year term on the throne.

The royal house did not provide a reason for Muhammad’s decision. However, SowetanLIVE reported on speculation that his health might have been a factor.