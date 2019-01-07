Britons can stay in Germany in case of disordered Brexit

British citizens will not need to leave Germany if their country leaves the European Union without an exit deal, an interior ministry spokesperson said.

British citizens will retain their residence rights for a three-month period, with further extensions possible, the spokesperson said, adding that during that time, they would have to register to acquire a formal right to remain.

A transport ministry spokesperson said Germany was in close contact with Britain with a view to avoiding disruption to air transport links in the case of a disordered Brexit.