Land defenders on heightened alert one year after Trump shrinks monuments

Unlike national parks, which require an act of Congress, national monuments can be designated unilaterally by presidents under the century-old Antiquities Act, a law meant to protect sacred sites, artifacts and historical objects.

Public land advocates have challenged the administration in federal court over the legality of removing protection from sites that had been designated under the act.

Monuments for All, which defends national monuments but is not involved in the court case, said that more than 500,000 comments were submitted in support of the Utah monuments during a public comment period that closed in November 2018.

Terry Dickey, chairman of the Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, which supports the court case, said "an attack on one monument is an attack on all monuments".

"Because it's the same national law that governs those monuments as well as our one small monument," Dickey told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Sacred ground

Trump's targeting of the protected areas came as he sought to reverse a slew of environmental protections ushered in by former President Barack Obama under the Antiquities Act.

Trump said those protections hobbled economic growth - cheering industry and angering conservationists.

The case against the administration is being heard in Washington, DC after an unsuccessful attempt to move proceedings to Utah. In November, five Native American tribes filed briefs on behalf of Bears Ears, which they deem sacred.