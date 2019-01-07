Sheikh Hasina to be sworn in as Bangladesh PM after 'tainted' polls

Sheikh Hasina will be sworn in as Bangladeshi prime minister for a record fourth term Monday after a crushing election victory marred by deadly violence and claims of widespread rigging.

Hasina, 71, has presided over record economic growth in the South Asian country of 165 million people but critics have accused her of creeping authoritarianism.

Her ruling Awami League party and its allies won the December 30 elections by a landslide, securing 288 seats in the 300-seat parliament compared to just seven for the main opposition.

The campaign saw mass arrests of opposition activists and candidates and allegations of widespread rigging including ballot stuffing and voter intimidation.

Seventeen people were killed on election day.

The European Union has called for a probe into allegations of irregularities, saying "significant obstacles to a level playing field... tainted the electoral campaign and the vote."