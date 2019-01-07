Surprise, you're divorced: New law will see Saudi women notified via text

Women in Saudi Arabia will receive a text message to notify them if they are divorced without their knowledge.

Reuters reported that the new law, which was enforced as of January 6, aims to protect women from secret divorces and enables women to protect their rights, including their right to alimony.

According to Time, Saudi men could previously initiate and effectuate divorces without informing their wives. Women do not need to appear in court for divorces to be approved in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi women have taken on social activism to fight gender inequality in the country.



In December, Reuters reported that Saudi women were stepping on face veils and posting on social media under the hashtag "the niqab under my foot" as part of a campaign against the conservative and strict dress code for women in Saudi Arabia.

Seven months ago the country ended its decades-long ban which prevented women from driving.