Cyntoia Brown gets her freedom after being sentenced to life as a teen

A human-trafficking victim who was given a life sentence after killing a man who solicited her for sex as a teen will soon be a free woman.



Having served 15 years of her life sentence, Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency in Tennessee, USA, on Monday, January 7. She shot dead a man who picked her up and took her to his home for sex in 2004 when she was 16 years old, stating it was an act of self-defence, according to the Washington Post.

Cyntoia Brown's case drew much attention in the world of social activism, with public figures such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James calling for her release.

Brown will be released from prison in August after serving 15 years of the sentence.