Cyntoia Brown gets her freedom after being sentenced to life as a teen
A human-trafficking victim who was given a life sentence after killing a man who solicited her for sex as a teen will soon be a free woman.
Having served 15 years of her life sentence, Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency in Tennessee, USA, on Monday, January 7. She shot dead a man who picked her up and took her to his home for sex in 2004 when she was 16 years old, stating it was an act of self-defence, according to the Washington Post.
Cyntoia Brown's case drew much attention in the world of social activism, with public figures such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James calling for her release.
Brown will be released from prison in August after serving 15 years of the sentence.
Tennessee governor Bill Haslam granted the 30-year-old her freedom, placing her under 10 years of parole.
According to the BBC, Brown said she shot 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen dead in self-defence after he roughly groped her in his home.
Brown's story dominated headlines and social activism campaigns in the US and her release was seen by some as a day of justice. However, her story is also one that divided public opinion as others felt that she should not have been granted clemency.
The levels of how deeply mass incarceration can affect people in this country is frightening.
that is not justice, nor is it freedom.
