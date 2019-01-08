Japan magazine apologises for women's university 'sex listing'

A Japanese tabloid magazine apologised on Tuesday for an article ranking women's universities on how easy it is to convince students to have sex at drinking parties.

The list appeared in the December 25 issue of the weekly magazine "Spa!" and prompted outrage, particularly online where one woman launched a campaign seeking an apology and suspension of sales of the offending issue.

Her petition on the change.org platform accused the article of "sexualising, objectifying and disrespecting women" and had collected support from more than 28,000 people by Tuesday.

"We would like to apologise for using sensational language to appeal to readers about how they can become intimate with women and for creating a ranking... with real university names... that resulted in a feature that may have offended readers," the magazine's editorial department said in a statement obtained by AFP.