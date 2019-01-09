Cryptocurrency ransom demand for Norwegian millionaire's missing wife

Police say a ransom demand has been received for the missing wife of a Norwegian multi-millionaire 10 weeks after she disappeared on Halloween, a senior officer said Wednesday.

Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, 68, married to a real estate and energy magnate, disappeared on October 31, police said.

Detectives had been investigating the case discreetly for several weeks but decided to make it public on Wednesday in the hope that someone would come forward with information.

"A ransom demand and serious threats have been issued," Inspector Tommy Broske told reporters.

"Our main theory is that the victim was kidnapped by unidentified perpetrators at her home" in Lorenskog, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Oslo, he said.

The authorities had received no sign of life from the woman, "but we haven't received any indication that she isn't alive either", Broske said.