World

Cryptocurrency ransom demand for Norwegian millionaire's missing wife

09 January 2019 - 18:10 By afp
Journalists work outside of the house of Norwegian multi-millionaire Tom Hagen in Fjellhamar, East of Oslo, Norway, on January 9 2019 as his wife Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik missing for 10 weeks is believed to have been kidnapped.
Journalists work outside of the house of Norwegian multi-millionaire Tom Hagen in Fjellhamar, East of Oslo, Norway, on January 9 2019 as his wife Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik missing for 10 weeks is believed to have been kidnapped.
Image: Ole Berg-Rusten / NTB Scanpix / AFP

Police say a ransom demand has been received for the missing wife of a Norwegian multi-millionaire 10 weeks after she disappeared on Halloween, a senior officer said Wednesday.

Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, 68, married to a real estate and energy magnate, disappeared on October 31, police said.

Detectives had been investigating the case discreetly for several weeks but decided to make it public on Wednesday in the hope that someone would come forward with information.

"A ransom demand and serious threats have been issued," Inspector Tommy Broske told reporters.

"Our main theory is that the victim was kidnapped by unidentified perpetrators at her home" in Lorenskog, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Oslo, he said.

The authorities had received no sign of life from the woman, "but we haven't received any indication that she isn't alive either", Broske said.

Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik, the wife of Norwegian multi-millionaire Tom Hagen who went missing 10 weeks ago.
Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik, the wife of Norwegian multi-millionaire Tom Hagen who went missing 10 weeks ago.
Image: Handout / AFP / Norwegian Police

Investigators said they had no suspects at this stage.

According to daily Verdens Gang, the ransom demand was for €9m in the cryptocurrency Monero. Cryptocurrencies are hard to trace.

Police refused to confirm the sum but said they had advised the family not to pay.

Such incidents are extremely rare in the wealthy Scandinavian country, which enjoys a generally low crime rate.

"We have not known anything comparable in this country," said Broske.

Broske said investigators had had "very limited" contacts with the self-described kidnappers online, but refused to disclose the date of the most recent contact.

Norway's 172nd richest

A housewife, Hagen is married to Tom Hagen, also 68 and Norway's 172nd richest man, according to the magazine Kapital, with an estimated fortune of 1.7 billion kroner ($200m).

Eight months later ... and still no leads on missing Norwegian student

It has been eight months since Norwegian student Marie Saether Ostbo mysteriously disappeared in Knysna while on vacation.
News
20 days ago

The real estate investor owns 70% of electricity company Elkraft, which he co-founded in 1992, Norwegian media reported.

The parents of three adult children, the couple lived a quiet, retiring life in an elegant but understated home, now blocked off by police tape.

While he keeps a low profile, Tom Hagen has been the subject of news articles about his business success.

A lawyer for the family said they had not paid the ransom.

"The family decided to follow the police advice," Svein Holden told reporters.

"There's no doubt that for the family, Anne-Elisabeth's kidnapping is a horrible and inhumane act," he said, expressing hopes that news of her disappearance would lead to some kind of sign that she is alive.

According to VG, a note written in poor Norwegian was left at Hagen's home warning that she would die if police were alerted.

Investigators refused to comment on that report, but said international police were co-operating on the case.

MORE

Security expert links SA mercenaries to tycoon kidnapping

Speculation is growing that the men who kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji were South African mercenaries.
News
2 months ago

Johannesburg businessman released after kidnap for ransom: report

Gauteng businessman Shiraz Gathoo‚ who was kidnapped on the N12 in a bogus police roadblock in March‚ is back with his family‚ according to early ...
News
4 months ago

Chinese national kidnapped in US, held for $2 million ransom

A Chinese national has been missing for five weeks after being abducted in California by three men demanding a $2 million ransom, the FBI revealed on ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Nursing union gives health department ultimatum on placing of nurses South Africa
  2. Cryptocurrency ransom demand for Norwegian millionaire's missing wife World
  3. Tragic first day back for Nkandla school staff and pupils South Africa
  4. Toe the line: China stamps out foot-fetish videos, tightening censorship World
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X