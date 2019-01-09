Four famous men implicated in the #MeToo movement

In October 2017, dozens of women accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. The incidents were said to have happened over the past three decades.

These claims against Weinstein, a man in a position of power and wealth - a position to intimidate - were the inspiration for the #MeToo movement.

Since then, women who previously felt powerless against their abusers have started sharing their stories - as well as pursuing criminal charges for sexual assaults they've endured.