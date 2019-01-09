World

Four famous men implicated in the #MeToo movement

09 January 2019 - 10:47 By Ntokozo Miya
The #MeToo hashtag is used to help demonstrate the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, often committed by men in positions of power.
In October 2017, dozens of women accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. The incidents were said to have happened over the past three decades.

These claims against Weinstein, a man in a position of power and wealth - a position to intimidate - were the inspiration for the #MeToo movement.

Since then, women who previously felt powerless against their abusers have started sharing their stories - as well as pursuing criminal charges for sexual assaults they've endured.

Many other prominent entertainers and business people have since been accused of sexual crimes - including comedian Bill Cosby, who in September was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.

Here are four more prominent men who have quickly fallen from grace in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

1. Clothing mogul Ray Kelvin

In December, UK clothing company Ted Baker's executive Ray Kelvin was accused of forcing staff to hug him and sit on his knee.

The allegations came in the form of a petition against Kelvin's behaviour. Hundreds of company employees were reported to have signed the petition. 

2. Billionaire Philip Green

In October, a member of the British House of Commons named billionaire Philip Green as the prominent businessman who tried to legally suppress the publication of sexual abuse allegations leveled against him.

Green apparently tried to use a non-disclosure agreement to silence his accusers.

This followed a Daily Telegraph report with the headline "The British #MeToo scandal which cannot be revealed".

3. Actor Morgan Freeman

A few months earlier, in May, internationally acclaimed actor Morgan Freeman was at the centre of another #MeToo scandal.

A group of women alleged that the movie star, now aged 81, behaved inappropriately when they worked with him on film sets and at promotional events.

Freeman later released a statement apologising to "anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behaviour.

4. Photographer Jean-Claude Arnault

In October 2018, a Swedish court found photographer Jean-Claude Arnault guilty of a rape which happened in 2011.

According to the BBC, 72-year old Arnault was sentenced to two years in prison. He was also ordered to pay around R167,000 in compensation to his victim.

