Japanese student rejects apology over university 'sex listing'

A Japanese university student on Wednesday rejected an apology by a magazine over a report on how easy it was to coax female undergraduates into having sex after her online petition objecting to the article went viral.

The weekly tabloid magazine, Spa!, caused outrage with an article in late December ranking five Japanese universities on how easy it was to persuade female students to have sex at drinking parties.

Kazuna Yamamoto, an international relations student at the International Christian University in Tokyo, posted an online petition protesting about the article that received over 40,000 signatures in six days.

The magazine apologised in the Japanese media over its "sensational language" but Yamamoto, 21, said she did not accept the gesture and wanted the article to be retracted.

"They are missing the point," Yamamoto told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Tokyo.

"They are saying sorry for using misleading words but they are not apologising for the main idea itself ... how they are treating women and objectifying women," she said.