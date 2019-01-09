World

Suspicious packages sent to up to 14 diplomatic missions in Australia

09 January 2019 - 07:53 By Reuters
Hazmat and fire crews are seen outside the Indian and French Consulates on St Kilda Road in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2019. Staff have been evacuated as emergency crews respond to a number of incidents involving foreign consulates in Melbourne.
Hazmat and fire crews are seen outside the Indian and French Consulates on St Kilda Road in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2019. Staff have been evacuated as emergency crews respond to a number of incidents involving foreign consulates in Melbourne.
Image: AAP Image/Kaitlyn Offer via REUTERS

Police in Australia said on Wednesday they are investigating several suspicious packages sent to embassies and consulates, which media reports and other officials said included the US and British missions, in the cities of Melbourne and Canberra.

There were no immediate reports of any harm to staff.

"The packages are being examined by attending emergency services," the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a short statement without providing further details.

"The circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated," the statement said.

Police did not identify any of the embassies or consulates involved, although the Australian newspaper reported that missions affected included the United Kingdom, New Zealand, India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea, Germany, Greece, Spain, Seychelles, Switzerland, Croatia and Egypt.

Officials at the U.S. and British consulates separately confirmed suspicious packages had been received.

"We handled the package according to our standard procedures and in close coordination with local authorities ... who are investigating the incident," a spokesman for the US Consulate said.

Australian media reported earlier that packages were sent to at least nine international missions in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, including the British, German, Swiss and Indian embassies.

Images taken by 9News showed firefighters and paramedics attending the Indian and US missions in Melbourne. 

UK police look for terrorism links in Manchester New Year's Eve stabbings

A man armed with a kitchen knife stabbed three people, including a police officer, at Manchester Victoria train station on New Year's Eve in an ...
News
7 days ago

Car bomb claimed by al Shabaab kills at least five in Somali capital

Police said at least five people were killed and four wounded in a car bomb attack claimed by al Qaeda-linked group al Shabaab close to the ...
News
17 days ago

Thugs stone, petrol bomb Metro police in Coronationville

Officers in a lone Johannesburg Metro Police Department vehicle came under siege overnight after being called out to a noise complaint in ...
News
23 days ago

Most read

  1. Dros rape case: Month for psych experts to assess accused's mental state South Africa
  2. Four times 'men of God' preyed on women and children South Africa
  3. Child abduction cases that made headlines in SA in 2018 South Africa
  4. 'Are trains still safe?': Concerns mount after fourth Gauteng crash in four ... South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
What we know about Irishman Stanley Currie’s disappearance
X