WATCH | Man caught on camera licking doorbell for three hours

A man in Salinas in the US state of California has been caught on a security camera licking a doorbell - for three hours.

Homeowner Sylvia Dungan told local station KION-TV that the security system alerted the family to strange movement in the early morning over the weekend.

They called the police, who identified the suspect as 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo. Police are still looking for him.

"I thought I’ve seen it all, but this takes the cake," neighbour Alfred Santos told KION-TV.