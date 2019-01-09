WATCH | Snakes galore! Man finds 20 serpents in one Indian home
If you ever visit Odisha in eastern India, don't be surprised if you happen upon a snake - or even a whole nest of the slithering reptiles.
Professional snake rescuer Mirza Mohd Arif was called in to remove 20 snakes wedged under a piece of metal in the yard of a village home in the Bhadrak district of Odisha in eastern India.
This is not the first time snakes have made the news in Odisha. The Times of India reported in September last year that as many as 18 snake hatchlings were rescued from the Saheed Memorial Junior College.
The video of that rescue operation soon went viral.
In June, the Times reported that officials found more than 111 baby cobras living in a family home. When they went back to search for more snakes, the number rose to 140.