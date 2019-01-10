Founder of South Korean 'spycam' porn site jailed

The female co-founder of South Korea's largest porn site has been jailed following months of mounting public fury over the spread of secretly filmed spycam pornography.

Tens of thousands of women have rallied in recent months against the growing phenomenon of spycam videos, known in Korean as "molka", which mostly involve men filming women without their consent in toilets, changing rooms and in public.

Soranet -- which had more than a million users until it was shut down in 2016 amid widespread outrage -- carried thousands of such clips among reams of other X-rated content.

Producing and circulating all forms of pornography is illegal in South Korea.