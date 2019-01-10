Will the world's richest man have to give his ex-wife half? Twitter reacts to Jeff Bezos's divorce

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced his divorce from wife MacKenzie - and Twitter wants to know if he will have to give her half his wealth.



In a statement on his Twitter account, Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, announced that he and his wife of 25 years are splitting.

"After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the two said in a joint statement.