World

Will the world's richest man have to give his ex-wife half? Twitter reacts to Jeff Bezos's divorce

10 January 2019 - 10:36 By Odwa Mjo
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, have announced their divorce. They say they will remain 'treasured friends'.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, have announced their divorce. They say they will remain 'treasured friends'.
Image: AFP/Joe Klamar

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced his divorce from wife MacKenzie - and Twitter wants to know if he will have to give her half his wealth.

In a statement on his Twitter account, Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, announced that he and his wife of 25 years are splitting. 

"After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the two said in a joint statement. 

In the wake of the divorce, many on social media have been questioning how the couple will split their assets.

According to Bloomberg, an even split of  the Amazon founder's  US $137bn stash would make MacKenzie Bezos the richest woman in the world, walking away with almost $69bn.

Amazon.com founder Bezos currently has a 16% stake in the company. He also owns newspaper The Washington Post which he bought in 2013 for $250m  and aerospace company Blue Origin, according to Forbes.

"Jeff Bezos" trended on Twitter soon after the announcement, and many were curious about how much of his wealth he would have to share with his soon-to-be ex. 

READ MORE

When Amazon became the most valuable company in the world

Amazon surpassed Microsoft as the most valueable company.
Business
22 hours ago

Amazon joins Apple in the trillion-dollar club

Amazon‚ following hot on the heels of Apple‚ has become the second US company to achieve a market capitalisation in excess of $1-trillion.
News
4 months ago

The Big Read: Take a pizza path to big things

When it comes to brainstorming, Amazon has a rather unconventional policy - no meeting, no matter how important, should ever involve more people ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe doctors end strike without deal as unions meet government Africa
  2. Baragwanath hospital gets new CEO - after three years without one South Africa
  3. Thieves arrested after trying to extort money from victim's husband South Africa
  4. Delhi cows and elderly to moo-ve in together World
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X