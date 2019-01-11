World

Stories that made headlines around the globe this week

11 January 2019 - 08:25 By Ntokozo Miya
Social media was abuzz this week when Jeff Bezos announced that he and his wife, MacKenzie, were splitting up.
Image: © AFP PHOTO / FILES / JOE KLAMAR

From Jeff Bezos’ split from his wife to Cyntoia Brown’s release, these are the stories that made headlines internationally:

Jeff Bezos and wife call it quits

Soon after the world’s richest man announced that he and his wife, MacKenzie, were going their separate ways, Twitter started calculating how the pair would share their wealth.

One person tweeted: “If Jeff Bezos wife gets half his money in the divorce, surely that will put her in the top 5 richest people on earth list.”

#MeToo men accused of inappropriate behaviour 

The #MeToo movement is not losing momentum, as women continue to share their stories about sex abuse at the hands of their powerful bosses.

TimesLIVE recapped stories from the #MeToo movement.

Cyntoia Brown released from prison

A US court granted Brown her freedom after she served 15 years of a life sentence for murder.

The victim was a man who had solicited sex from her.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Rihanna lobbied for her release, saying Brown had acted in self defence.

Horrific discovery near the Mexico-US border

Mexican authorities made a gruesome find near the border with the US on Wednesday.

Twenty bodies and  several burned vehicles were found in the Mexican town of Miguel Aleman.

Cryptocurrency preferred by kidnappers

On Wednesday, Norwegian police confirmed that the people who kidnapped a millionaire’s wife in September 2018 had demanded €9m in cryptocurrency.

Criminals choose cryptocurrency because it is untraceable.

In South Africa in 2018, those who abducted 12-year-old Katlego Marite wanted R1.5m in bitcoins for her safe return.

