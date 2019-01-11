Stories that made headlines around the globe this week

From Jeff Bezos’ split from his wife to Cyntoia Brown’s release, these are the stories that made headlines internationally:

Jeff Bezos and wife call it quits

Soon after the world’s richest man announced that he and his wife, MacKenzie, were going their separate ways, Twitter started calculating how the pair would share their wealth.

One person tweeted: “If Jeff Bezos wife gets half his money in the divorce, surely that will put her in the top 5 richest people on earth list.”