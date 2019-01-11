WATCH | Massive highway sign lands on SUV

Nella Lettieri was driving on a highway in Melbourne, Australia, this week when a five-by-four-metre sign fell in front of her vehicle before landing on it.

9News reported that the footage was caught on the dash cam of the car travelling behind Lettieri, driven by Ali Murad.

The ABC reported that while Lettieri was not seriously injured, she was bruised and battered, and wondering how she was still alive.

“It felt like a roller door had slammed shut in front of me,” she said.