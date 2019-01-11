World

WATCH | Massive highway sign lands on SUV

11 January 2019 - 08:54 By Staff reporter
A woman in Australia had a near miss this week when a massive road sign fell in front of her car.
Image: 123RF/Максим Кузубов

Nella Lettieri was driving on a highway in Melbourne, Australia, this week when a five-by-four-metre sign fell in front of her vehicle before landing on it.

9News reported that the footage was caught on the dash cam of the car travelling behind Lettieri, driven by Ali Murad.

The ABC reported that while Lettieri was not seriously injured, she was bruised and battered, and wondering how she was still alive.

“It felt like a roller door had slammed shut in front of me,” she said.

