World

Australia police call off outback search for German tourist

13 January 2019 - 09:48 By afp
Monika Billen was reported missing after leaving her resort in Alice Springs.
Monika Billen was reported missing after leaving her resort in Alice Springs.
Image: 123rf.com/Chris Putnam

An extensive aerial search for a German tourist missing in the vast Australian outback for almost two weeks has been called off, police said.

Monika Billen, 62, was reported missing last week after leaving her resort in Alice Springs, a remote town near the geographical centre of Australia.

She is believed to have hitched and walked her way to the Emily Gap, a site popular with tourists in a remote nature park famed for its rocky ravines and gorges.

Police had launched land and aerial searches for Billen, including the use of drones.

They believe a motorist may have seen her looking dehydrated and a disorientated as early as January 2.

"Despite our efforts no further evidence has been found to indicate Monika is still out there," Northern Territory Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary said in a statement on Saturday.

"Neither is there any evidence to indicate foul play. The last physical sighting we have for her is the Emily Gap and surrounding area, which we have thoroughly searched."

Temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius during the southern hemisphere summer in the central desert region. Police said Billen had only a yellow cashmere scarf to protect against the scorching sun.

Vicary urged any witnesses to come forward and report any sightings or encounters with Billen.

READ MORE:

Shark attacks woman, child at popular Australian tourist site

A woman and a child were bitten by a shark in the popular Whitsunday Islands near Australia's Great Barrier Reef on Thursday in the latest of a ...
News
3 days ago

Suspicious packages sent to up to 14 diplomatic missions in Australia

Police in Australia said on Wednesday they are investigating several suspicious packages sent to embassies and consulates, which media reports and ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Wounded robbery suspect arrested in hospital bed by Gauteng police South Africa
  2. Trump says no emergency declaration to end US government shutdown World
  3. Parliament condemns killing of police officer in the Free State South Africa
  4. Australia police call off outback search for German tourist World
  5. Runaway Saudi teen settles in Canada after being granted asylum World

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X