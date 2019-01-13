Runaway Saudi teen settles in Canada after being granted asylum

A "very, very happy" Saudi teenager who caused a sensation by defying her family and seeking asylum abroad was welcomed with open arms in Toronto on Saturday at the end of a dramatic but exhausting international odyssey.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland greeted Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun after she landed in Toronto, wearing a skirt, a gray hoodie emblazoned in red with the word "CANADA" and a blue cap with the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Smiling broadly, the 18-year-old posed for photographers with Freeland at her side, but made no statement.

Later, she tweeted a video of her arrival, with the comment: "I love Canada I love you all."

Freeland said Qunun "wanted Canadians to see that she's here, that she's well and that she is very, very happy to be in her new home."

"She had a pretty long journey and is exhausted and prefers not to take questions for the moment," the diplomatic chief added, with an arm around Qunun's shoulder.

She was taken in by Toronto-based refugee group Costi, a spokeswoman said.

Shortly after her arrival, Qunun went shopping for some warm clothes in central Ontario, according to the spokesman, noting the teenager knows several people there and contacted them.

In the coming days, Costi representatives will help her open a bank account and perform various administrative tasks before finding her a permanent home.

In the meantime, she is staying in a facility constantly under guard. Costi has recommended that Qunun avoids sharing her address.