World

Cargo plane crashes in Iran with 10 people onboard

14 January 2019 - 10:10 By AFP
Firefighters and security forces gather amidst the debris of a Boeing 707 cargo plane that reportedly crashed into a residential complex near the Iranian capital Tehran with 10 people onboard on January 14 2019.
Firefighters and security forces gather amidst the debris of a Boeing 707 cargo plane that reportedly crashed into a residential complex near the Iranian capital Tehran with 10 people onboard on January 14 2019.
Image: HASAN SHIRVANI / MIZAN NEWS / AFP

A military cargo plane crashed near the Iranian capital Tehran, the army said on Monday, with local media reporting at least 10 people onboard.

The Fars news agency, considered close to the military, said there were 16 people onboard and that only the flight engineer had survived.

State broadcaster IRIB earlier said there were 10 people on the plane, without confirming any casualties.

"A (Boeing) cargo 707 place carrying meat took off from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and had an emergency landing at Fath airport this morning," the army said in a statement on its website.

Fath airport is in Alborz province, just northwest of Tehran.

"It exited the runway during the landing and caught fire after hitting the wall at the end of the runway," the army statement said.

State broadcaster IRIB showed footage of burning wreckage, while several agencies showed teams of rescue workers around the charred fusilage.

"Details of the accident and martrydom or injury of the flight team is still being investigated," the army said.

SA paraplegic pilot Mike Lomberg dies in plane crash in Thailand

A South African paraplegic pilot has died in a plane crash in Thailand.
News
13 days ago

Two men critically injured in Bloemfontein plane crash

Two men, believed to be in their 50s, were left critically injured on Friday afternoon following a light aircraft crash in Bloemfontein.
News
9 days ago

Airplane toilets: what really happens when you flush 12km up?

The history of the airplane toilet and its contents is filled with a few gross truths and many urban legends
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. British mayor dies while scuba diving near Durban South Africa
  2. Roedean principal suspended with immediate effect South Africa
  3. Stray hippo back in Kruger National Park after a stroll around Nelspruit South Africa
  4. Cargo plane crashes in Iran with 10 people onboard World
  5. Vodacom gets backlash as 'Please Call Me' inventor says he has not been paid South Africa

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X