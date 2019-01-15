World

Massive crocodile devours scientist alive in Indonesia

15 January 2019 - 12:44 By TimesLIVE
A crocodile killed a scientist who was feeding it in Indonesia.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Deasy Tuwo, a scientist who worked at a laboratory in Indonesia, was eaten alive by a crocodile while hand-feeding it lumps of meat.

The Mirror reported that the 5m long croc stood up and jumped a 2.4m concrete wall to pull the scientist into its enclosure.

The crocodile, that was named Merry, had ripped off Tuwo's left arm and parts of her upper torso.

The Daily Mail reported that colleagues of the 44-year-old first noticed something was amiss after the shape of a body was seen in the enclosure. 

The paper claims that the crocodile has been moved to a wildlife rescue centre while officials try and make contact with its owner. It is unclear whether or not the owner had a permit to own crocodiles.

