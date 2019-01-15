Massive crocodile devours scientist alive in Indonesia
Deasy Tuwo, a scientist who worked at a laboratory in Indonesia, was eaten alive by a crocodile while hand-feeding it lumps of meat.
The Mirror reported that the 5m long croc stood up and jumped a 2.4m concrete wall to pull the scientist into its enclosure.
The crocodile, that was named Merry, had ripped off Tuwo's left arm and parts of her upper torso.
The Daily Mail reported that colleagues of the 44-year-old first noticed something was amiss after the shape of a body was seen in the enclosure.
The paper claims that the crocodile has been moved to a wildlife rescue centre while officials try and make contact with its owner. It is unclear whether or not the owner had a permit to own crocodiles.
A scientist was eaten alive by a 17ft long crocodile while she fed it in a facility named the CV Yosiki Laboratory.— AdForumCo (@AdForumCo) January 14, 2019
Deasy Tuwo, 44, was giving the crocodile, named Merry, lumps of meat last Friday morning in North Sulawesi,#AdForumCo pic.twitter.com/MDClmD58qi