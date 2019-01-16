World

Theresa May dominates social media chatter in wake of Brexit loss

16 January 2019 - 11:32 By Odwa Mjo
British PM Theresa May lost the parliamentary vote on her Brexit agreement by a huge margin on Tuesday night but is seen as likely to survive Wednesday night's no-confidence debate.
Image: Parbul TV/Handout via Reuters TV

Lack of confidence in Theresa May and British MPs dominated the conversation on social media after May loss the Brexit vote on Tuesday 15 January.

AFP reported that the British prime minister was humiliated after the House of Commons rejected the Brexit withdrawal agreement that she struck with the European Union by 432 votes to 202. 

On November 14, May presented an EU exit plan which had terms and conditions that were rejected by members of the opposition.

The plan included a 21-month transition that required Britain to pay annual fees for the transition process.

During the transition, the UK would lose EU voting rights and have no influence in the decision making processes of the EU. The agreement would also require the UK to continue paying the money promised in previous commitments made to the EU budget. 

The no-confidence motion against May, put forward by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is scheduled for Wednesday evening. According to AFP, May expects to win the vote. 

Lack of confidence in May and the MPs continued to trend on social media on Wednesday, with many asking what the next step would be and just how certain May's future was.

