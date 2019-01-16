Theresa May dominates social media chatter in wake of Brexit loss
Lack of confidence in Theresa May and British MPs dominated the conversation on social media after May loss the Brexit vote on Tuesday 15 January.
AFP reported that the British prime minister was humiliated after the House of Commons rejected the Brexit withdrawal agreement that she struck with the European Union by 432 votes to 202.
On November 14, May presented an EU exit plan which had terms and conditions that were rejected by members of the opposition.
The plan included a 21-month transition that required Britain to pay annual fees for the transition process.
During the transition, the UK would lose EU voting rights and have no influence in the decision making processes of the EU. The agreement would also require the UK to continue paying the money promised in previous commitments made to the EU budget.
The no-confidence motion against May, put forward by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is scheduled for Wednesday evening. According to AFP, May expects to win the vote.
Lack of confidence in May and the MPs continued to trend on social media on Wednesday, with many asking what the next step would be and just how certain May's future was.
Absolutely breathtaking that the Government are only NOW starting to talk about cross party talks!! The incompetence of this government ( and Labour!) must be unparalleled. Parliament is broken #Brexit— Jez Harrington (@jeremy_harringt) January 16, 2019
With a vote of no confidence being debated today and outcome being most likely nothing we still have nothing no deal no idea no plan two and half years of... Nothing. When will the country pick up their pitchforks and fire and take to the streets.... #Brexit #NoConfidenceVote pic.twitter.com/xb8o6Jat5w— geraint griffiths-so (@SoGeraint) January 16, 2019
Getting a Brexit deal through Parliament is like taking a woman for dinner. She’ll reject any place you suggest, but when you ask her what she wants... she doesn’t know.— Freddie Procter (@FreddieProcter) January 16, 2019
May lost by 230 votes. She has NO authority, it was her deal. It is incredible that she does not now step aside. We shouldn't have to wait for a vote of no confidence, this is a dysfunctional government with a lame duck prime minister who has no authority whatsoever. #Brexit— Phil Hutchinson (@phil_hutchinson) January 16, 2019
Why cant we have a vote of no confidence for all MPs like this Donut who quite clearly, dont understand democracy #brexit #LeaveMeansLeave https://t.co/6tH5nV9rP2— James (@JamesHTAFC) January 16, 2019
Not sure anyone really has any confidence in any of the MPs in the House of Commons, can we have a vote of no confidence in them? #Brexit— Jonathan Panico (@JonnyPanico96) January 16, 2019
#TheresaMay is facing toughest time of her life but why she's making a mockery of herself? She appears to be another power hungry politician.— Jaydeep Bapat (@Jaydeep_Bapat) January 16, 2019
It'll be better if she resigns and stop further degrading of herself. #Brexit is taking huge toll on #Britain
Brexit is like saying I’m moving out of this city but being unable to decide where you are moving to. Is that because deep down you know there’s nowhere better? #Brexit #Leave #Remain— dominiqueaudoin (@dominiqueaudoin) January 16, 2019