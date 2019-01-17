World

LISTEN | CNN analyst accuses black radio host of 'white privilege'

17 January 2019 - 07:41 By Staff reporter
David Webb
Image: Twitter/@davidwebbshow

During a guest radio appearance, CNN legal analyst Areva Martin said the show's host, who is black, benefited from "white privilege."

USA Today reports that, according to a clip posted on Twitter, David Webb details his rise in the media, saying he always saw his qualifications as a more important issue than his colour.

"Well, David, that’s a whole 'nother long conversation about white privilege, the things that you have the privilege of doing that people of colour don’t have the privilege of," said Martin.

When Webb asked how he had benefited, Martin said "by virtue of being a white male."

"Areva, I hate to break it to you, but you should’ve been better prepped. I’m black," said Webb.

