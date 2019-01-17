World

One in three UN workers claim they have been sexually harassed

17 January 2019 - 10:49 By Odwa Mjo
An online survey conducted by Deloitte found that two of the three harassers in the UN were male and 14.2% of those who completed the survey claimed that they received offensive remarks about their appearance, their body and sexual activities.
An online survey conducted by Deloitte found that two of the three harassers in the UN were male and 14.2% of those who completed the survey claimed that they received offensive remarks about their appearance, their body and sexual activities. 
Image: Ralph Orlowski/ Getty Images

One in three workers at the United Nations claim they have been sexually harassed in the past two years, according to a report by the UN.

Reuters reported that an online survey which was conducted by  Deloitte in November was completed by 30,364 people who worked for the UN and its agencies.

More than 50% of those who experienced sexual harassment say it happened in the office and 17.1% say it happened at work-related social events. About 21.7% say there were told sexually inappropriate jokes and stories and 10.9% say they experienced sexual gestures or embarrassing and offensive body language, BBC reported. 

According to the survey, two of the three harassers were male and 14.2% of those who completed the survey claimed that they received offensive remarks about their appearance, their body and sexual activities. 

The chief of UNAIDS Michel Sidibe offered to step down after a UN report found that the institution's leaders, policies and processes failed to prevent or properly respond to allegations of sexual harassment, bullying and abuse of power at UNAIDS. 

The report said UNAIDS workers were subject to a work culture of fear, lack of trust and retaliation against those who speak up about abuse and harassment. 

MORE

#MeToo is one step against sexual assault, but #WhereToNow?

What allows Weinstein, or my local lipstick pig, to operate in 2017? asks Shanthini Naidoo
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints - court documents

Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between ...
News
10 months ago

Division over controversial Gillette #MeToo ad

The Gillette advert that sparked conversation on masculinity and the #MeToo movement.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Child strapped in car seat falls on to busy road World
  2. Four South Africans missing in Mozambique 'presumed' drowned South Africa
  3. North West MEC holds off on Schweizer-Reneke school report South Africa
  4. One in three UN workers claim they have been sexually harassed World
  5. 'Almost certainly a meteor': Astronomer clears air on flash in Cape sky Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
X