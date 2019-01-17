One in three UN workers claim they have been sexually harassed

One in three workers at the United Nations claim they have been sexually harassed in the past two years, according to a report by the UN.



Reuters reported that an online survey which was conducted by Deloitte in November was completed by 30,364 people who worked for the UN and its agencies.



More than 50% of those who experienced sexual harassment say it happened in the office and 17.1% say it happened at work-related social events. About 21.7% say there were told sexually inappropriate jokes and stories and 10.9% say they experienced sexual gestures or embarrassing and offensive body language, BBC reported.

According to the survey, two of the three harassers were male and 14.2% of those who completed the survey claimed that they received offensive remarks about their appearance, their body and sexual activities.



The chief of UNAIDS Michel Sidibe offered to step down after a UN report found that the institution's leaders, policies and processes failed to prevent or properly respond to allegations of sexual harassment, bullying and abuse of power at UNAIDS.



The report said UNAIDS workers were subject to a work culture of fear, lack of trust and retaliation against those who speak up about abuse and harassment.