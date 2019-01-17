World

WATCH | Child strapped in car seat falls on to busy road

17 January 2019 - 11:18 By Odwa Mjo

A video of a baby who fell from the rear driver's side of her mother's car on to oncoming traffic has gone viral on social media. 

ABC News reported that officials in Minnesota, US, are requesting charges of child endangerment after a two-year-old fell from a moving vehicle on a busy road while strapped to a car seat. 

The footage was captured on a dash cam of a man who stopped his car and waved his arms to caution oncoming traffic. The mother continued to drive off as the toddler remained in the middle of the road while strapped to a car seat.

The police said the child was unharmed and that the mother could also be charged with failure to fasten a child's restraint system. 

