UK's Prince Philip 'shocked and shaken' after car crash

Queen Elizabeth II's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip was "very shocked and shaken" after being involved in a car accident that left his Land Rover flipped on its side, a witness reportedly said.

The duke emerged unharmed but two people in another car were injured in the crash that occurred Thursday when the duke was driving near the Sandringham Estate, according to police and Buckingham Palace.

Norfolk Police said two women -- the driver and passenger of a Kia -- required hospital treatment but were later discharged. It would not confirm reports that a baby was also in the car.

The BBC reported that Prince Philip's vehicle turned on its side after pulling out of a Sandringham driveway onto a main road and colliding with the Kia.

Witness Roy Warne, 75, told The Sun newspaper that the Prince was pulled from the wreckage "conscious" but "very shocked and shaken".

"I saw the car flip," he said, adding that he rushed to help free the driver before he "suddenly realised it was Prince Philip".

An image from the accident scene published by a local radio station showed two cars by the side of the road, one on its side with a smashed windscreen and another a few yards away in bushes.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," the palace said in a statement.