WATCH | Swimming with a 6-metre, 2.5-ton great white shark
Divers off Hawaii had the opportunity this week to swim with what’s believed to be one of the biggest great white sharks.
The shark, said to be named Deep Blue, is about 50 years old, just short of six metres long and weighs around 2.5 tons.
The Huffington Post reported that Deep Blue, considered one of the biggest great white sharks ever caught on camera, was spotted on January 13 2019 off the southern coast of Oahu, where other sharks had been feeding on the carcass of a dead sperm whale.
The shark dwarfed Kimberly Jeffries, a Hawaii-based wildlife photographer, who told the Post she went to the carcass on Sunday to see what kind of wildlife it had attracted.
Deep Blue stopped by for a bite and Jeffries filmed her as she munched on the dead whale.
I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don't realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need.
Beyond magic! Incredible swimming with "Deep Blue" one of the largest great white sharks for hour! Just using our boat as a scratching post, so mellow and beautiful.