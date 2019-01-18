World

WATCH | Swimming with a 6-metre, 2.5-ton great white shark

18 January 2019 - 09:45 By Staff reporter

Divers off Hawaii had the opportunity this week to swim with what’s believed to be one of the biggest great white sharks.

The shark, said to be named Deep Blue, is about 50 years old, just short of six metres long and weighs around 2.5 tons.

The Huffington Post reported that Deep Blue, considered one of the biggest great white sharks ever caught on camera, was spotted on January 13 2019 off the southern coast of Oahu, where other sharks had been feeding on the carcass of a dead sperm whale.

The shark dwarfed Kimberly Jeffries, a Hawaii-based wildlife photographer, who told the Post she went to the carcass on Sunday to see what kind of wildlife it had attracted.

Deep Blue stopped by for a bite and Jeffries filmed her as she munched on the dead whale.

View this post on Instagram

I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don’t realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need. I wish more people would have a connection with sharks and the natural world, because then they would understand that it’s not petting sharks or pushing them off to maintain a respectable space that is hurting sharks (because trust me if she didn’t like being pet she can handle and communicate 🦈) it’s the wasteful and cruel practice of grabbing and catching sharks to cut off their fins (which slowly kills them) for #sharkfinsoup in a process called #sharkfinning or the wasteful #sharkfishing or #sharksportfishing If it bothers you that I touched the shark please click on one of the hashtags above and leave them a negative comment first 😉 #HelpSaveSharks #SpreadAwareness #FinBanNow #bansharkfinning #Sharkfin Vid shot on my @gopro #gopro3000 #goproforacause out with @oneoceandiving with @juansharks ❤️ @mermaid_kayleigh 💙 @camgrantphotography ❤️ @forrest.in.focus 💙 @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanglobal @waterinspired @oneoceansharks @oneoceanhawaii @oneoceaneducation #savetheocean #sharktouch #touchingsharks #oneoceanteam #discoversharks #discoverocean #greatwhitesharkinhawaii #freedivingwithsharks #whitesharkhawaii #deadwhalehawaii #dolphinsandsharks #🤙🏽 #Hawaii #sharka 🤙🏽🦈

A post shared by Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) on

WATCH MORE

WATCH | 'Rolex gang' hits Joburg petrol station, robs German tourist

It took less than a minute for the so-called "Rolex gang" to steal a watch off the wrist of a German man at a Johannesburg petrol station. This ...
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | The new R500m water park in Mogale City is one big Happy Island

15 rides. Massive waves. Pools. Happy Island is a mood.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

WATCH | Fiery death: Mob sets alleged robber on fire in Joburg

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Five must-read stories of the week South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoprite manager suspended for swearing at employee South Africa
  3. One dead, 17 injured in minibus taxi-truck crash on KZN South Coast South Africa
  4. WATCH | Swimming with a 6-metre, 2.5-ton great white shark World
  5. It's a hollow victory, MEC tells reopened Elsies River school with three ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X