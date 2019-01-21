Michelin gives stars back to chef who didn't want them

A French chef who shocked the culinary world in 2017 by handing back his Michelin stars was stunned Monday to find himself back in the prestigious guide's new edition.

Sebastien Bras cited the "huge pressure" that came with Michelin recognition when he asked in September 2017 for his three-star restaurant Le Suquet in the rural Aveyron region to be left out of the 2018 guide.

Michelin agreed - the company's then brand manager Claire Dorland Clauzel said: "It is difficult for us to have a restaurant in the guide which does not wish to be in it."

Bras returned to his restaurant and spent the year rustling up inventive French cuisine without worrying whether or not it was meeting Michelin's exacting standards.

But on Monday the 47-year-old said he was "surprised" to see the restaurant back in the 2019 guide, with two stars.

"This contradictory decision has left us with doubts, even if in any case we no longer worry about either the stars or the strategies of the guide," he said in a statement.