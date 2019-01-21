World

Michelin gives stars back to chef who didn't want them

21 January 2019 - 17:07 By AFP
Sebastien Bras, chef of the formerly three-star restaurant Le Suquet, who requested to not be included in the Michelin Guide starting in 2018, has been awarded two stars in the Michelin Guide 2019. (File photo)
Sebastien Bras, chef of the formerly three-star restaurant Le Suquet, who requested to not be included in the Michelin Guide starting in 2018, has been awarded two stars in the Michelin Guide 2019. (File photo)
Image: Remy Gabalda/AFP

A French chef who shocked the culinary world in 2017 by handing back his Michelin stars was stunned Monday to find himself back in the prestigious guide's new edition.

Sebastien Bras cited the "huge pressure" that came with Michelin recognition when he asked in September 2017 for his three-star restaurant Le Suquet in the rural Aveyron region to be left out of the 2018 guide.

Michelin agreed - the company's then brand manager Claire Dorland Clauzel said: "It is difficult for us to have a restaurant in the guide which does not wish to be in it."

Bras returned to his restaurant and spent the year rustling up inventive French cuisine without worrying whether or not it was meeting Michelin's exacting standards.

But on Monday the 47-year-old said he was "surprised" to see the restaurant back in the 2019 guide, with two stars.

"This contradictory decision has left us with doubts, even if in any case we no longer worry about either the stars or the strategies of the guide," he said in a statement.

Why do women chefs keep missing out on Michelin stars?

Women may do the lion's share of cooking all over the world, but when it comes to haute cuisine they are still almost invisible
Lifestyle
11 months ago

"I made my position clear last year and I still feel the same - still, and more than ever, enjoying the confidence of our clients."

Bras took over the kitchen at Le Suquet from his father Michel a decade ago.

The elder Bras had held three Michelin stars since 1999, and his son said that knowing a single below-par dish could cost him his reputation had created unbearable pressure as a chef.

"You're inspected two or three times a year, you never know when. Every meal that goes out could be inspected," he said in 2017. "That means that every day one of the 500 meals that leaves the kitchen could be judged.

"Maybe I will be less famous, but I accept that," he said of dropping out of the Michelin guide.

Michelin was set to unveil its full guide for the best restaurants in France later on Monday.

It has promised to celebrate more female chefs in 2019 in a bid to address the heavy gender imbalance in the top ranks of French cooking, as well as unearthing new young talent.

MORE

French chef first woman to earn three Michelin stars in US

French chef Dominique Crenn on Thursday became the first woman in the United States to earn three Michelin stars for her modernist San Francisco ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SA eatery makes it into TripAdvisor's list of world's best restaurants 2018

A restaurant in Strasbourg, France that you've likely never heard of tops TripAdvisor's world's best restaurants list for 2018. 
Lifestyle
1 month ago

It's official: this Gauteng hotel has the best wine list in the world

Pretoria's Orient Boutique Hotel and its famed in-house eatery, Restaurant Mosaic, just scooped up an array of accolades at the 2018 World's Best ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Cop, four suspects die in Port Elizabeth bakery gun battle South Africa
  2. Michelin gives stars back to chef who didn't want them World
  3. Firefighter hurt as raging wildfire destroys two homes in Mossel Bay South Africa
  4. Bomb scare at Durban mall turns out to be hoax South Africa
  5. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X