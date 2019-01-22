World

Drone disruption at Gatwick hits easyJet operations and costs

22 January 2019 - 10:24 By Reuters
An Easyjet plane lands at Gatwick Airport in southern England in this file photo.
An Easyjet plane lands at Gatwick Airport in southern England in this file photo.
Image: AFP PHOTO/CARL COURT

British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday that drone disruption at London's Gatwick airport in December had cost it millions of pounds in lost operating revenue and additional costs.

The airline had a 5 million pound ($6.44 million) revenue impact and 10 million pound extra cost after a mystery saboteur wrought 36 hours of travel chaos at London's second biggest airport, affecting 82,000 easyJet customers and cancelling over 400 of its flights.

Stripping out the affect of the drone disruption, easyJet's cost performance was in-line with expectations ($1 = 0.7769 pounds) 

READ MORE

Drone operators told to cease and desist at Durban airport

Illegal use of drones has been reported at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban, management said on Monday.
News
21 days ago

UK police arrest man and woman over Gatwick drone disruption

Police have arrested a man and a woman after rogue drone operators crippled London's Gatwick Airport for three days by repeatedly flying onto the ...
News
1 month ago

Holiday travel mayhem as drones ground flights at London Gatwick

Drones flying near London’s Gatwick airport grounded flights for at least 15 hours, causing chaos for tens of thousands of Christmas travellers in ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. TIMES SELECT TODAY: Tom Eaton the state's theft orgy | Agrizzi names more top ... News
  2. Turkey planning international investigation into Khashoggi case - minister World
  3. 'I was told I'd be killed in 24 hours if I did not change my story': Coligny ... South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Out-of-control truck causes 20-vehicle pile-up on Durban highway South Africa
  5. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X