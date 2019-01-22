'Welcome' refugees in Kansas celebrate their American birthdays

Many of nearly 100 excited children running around a community center in Kansas City over the weekend had two things in common.

They were refugees, mostly from conflict-torn regions in Africa and the Middle East. And most were there to celebrate the same thing: a January 1 birth date.

Far from a strange coincidence, the date is usually assigned to immigrants who arrive in the United States without birth certificates, as refugees often do.

Some refugees may have never even celebrated a birthday back in their native countries and do not know when they were born.

So to mark their new, government-issued birthdays, several religious-based organizations in the Midwestern city have for the last four years organized a group birthday party.

This year's event took place Sunday, complete with colorful balloon animals, cake and carnival games.

"We find the people welcome us. They are friendly and helpful," said Zainab Abed, an Iraqi refugee who fled four years ago with her husband and three young sons after Islamic State group extremists threatened to kill them.