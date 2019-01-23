World

Egyptian TV host jailed and fined for interviewing gay man - reports

23 January 2019 - 09:52 By Odwa Mjo
Egypt is one of many African countries where homosexuality is outlawed.
Image: iStock

TV host Mohamed al-Ghiety was fined 3,000 Egyptian pounds (R2,330) and jailed for 12 months after interviewing a gay man who spoke about his life as a sex worker.

According to BBC, Samir Sabry, a lawyer who is well-known for taking Egyptian celebrities to court, filed a lawsuit against al-Gheity for an interview he conducted in August 2018.

Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation removed the channel off air for two weeks. 

CNN reported that al-Ghiety received a 12-month sentence  for "promoting homosexuality" and will also be under surveillance for a year after completing his prison sentence.  

Al-Ghiety interviewed the homosexual man in a show called "Wake Up", where the man's face was blurred to protect his identification as he spoke about being a sex worker and his relationship with other men. 

According to the World Economic Forum, there are 73 countries where homosexuality is considered illegal mostly in Asian, Middle Eastern and African countries.

Egypt, Tanzania, Uganda, Namibia, Sudan, Nigeria, Algeria and Angola are just some of the many countries in Africa that have outlawed homosexuality.

