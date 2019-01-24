World

#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeofGuy trends amid government shutdown

24 January 2019 - 09:52 By Odwa Mjo
US President Donald Trump trends on Twitter as he prolongs the US government shutdown.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

A month into the US government shutdown, US President Donald Trump has become the center of Twitter banter as frustration grows in the country.

#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeofGuy trended on Twitter as the President continues to prolong what is now the longest government shutdown in US history, going into its 34th day. 

Trump on Twitter insisted that the government shutdown will continue until he gets $5.7bn funding to build to the Mexico border wall. 

The ongoing government shutdown has left 800,000 employees without pay, according to the BBC.

The public took to Twitter to express their frustration with a pinch of banter. 

