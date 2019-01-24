#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeofGuy trends amid government shutdown
A month into the US government shutdown, US President Donald Trump has become the center of Twitter banter as frustration grows in the country.
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeofGuy trended on Twitter as the President continues to prolong what is now the longest government shutdown in US history, going into its 34th day.
Trump on Twitter insisted that the government shutdown will continue until he gets $5.7bn funding to build to the Mexico border wall.
BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019
The ongoing government shutdown has left 800,000 employees without pay, according to the BBC.
The public took to Twitter to express their frustration with a pinch of banter.
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who makes us all wonder pic.twitter.com/97g4qJcV4w— Joffery Hollsworth (@wikkedkid) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who's not happy just being president he also want to be a dictator 🤡— Dale 😻 (@itsonlyart) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who stuffs his face whilst 800,000 furlowed Americans start to run out of food and money. pic.twitter.com/bwax6XBHDK— Chris Groves (@Sithtrek) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who drinks all the milk and then puts the empty carton back in the fridge— Amber (@AmberThompson25) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who thinks people ACTUALLY like him pic.twitter.com/R0fPao0UwO— Prudence Goodewife (@PGoodewife) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who insists the office have their Christmas party at his favourite restaurant, which turns out to be he has got vouchers for his own free dinner; then complains about the staff being too ethnic and leaves early. pic.twitter.com/0rpjuw717X— Just Paul (@S1R1USme) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who throws a tantrum worse than a 2-year when he don’t get what he want 🍼👶🏽— Jasmine (@JayJayJasmine17) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy..that can marry a immagrant but ........ pic.twitter.com/iF7ZDfKIEb— keona spellmon (@BadGirlzClub252) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy that flings himself onto a Walmart floor when his mom won’t buy him a new toy— SweetAaron101 (@AaronWeeks101) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy to make Hillary Clinton question... pic.twitter.com/BdHq7scKyH— FeedHead (@feedhead311) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who could have retired in luxury and spent this time relaxing with his grandchildren, but he chooses to endure endless daily savage attacks because he cares that much about America and all the people that Washington forgot about.— Brandon Straka (The Unsilent Minority) (@usminority) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy to use the 10 items and under check out with 45 items in his cart.— Jen (@JenTusch) January 24, 2019