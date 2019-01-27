Nearly 24,000 ordered to evacuate after Brazil dam burst, 250 missing

Firefighters on Sunday called for the evacuation of about 24,000 people from the Brazilian town hit by a deadly mudslide from a ruptured mining dam as rains added to concerns a second dam could collapse.

Sirens began blaring before dawn, triggered by dangerous water levels at a tailings dam still standing near an iron ore mine owned by Vale near Brumadinho in Minas Gerais state.

"We have a situation of imminent risk, but there hasn't been a rupture of this dam until now and we are monitoring it," said Pedro Aihara, a spokesperson for the state fire department.

He said they believed the situation was dangerous, but he could not comment on the actual risk of another dam break. The second dam being monitored is about 50m from the burst dam and part of a large industrial complex.

The evacuation efforts diverted attention from the search for hundreds of people missing after Friday's burst dam unleashed a torrent of mud, burying the mining facilities and nearby homes.

"Our work is completely focused on the evacuation," Aihara said.