World

Nearly 24,000 ordered to evacuate after Brazil dam burst, 250 missing

27 January 2019 - 17:17 By Gram Slattery
Aerial view of destroyed facilities after the collapse of a dam, near the town of Brumadinho in southeastern Brazil, on January 25 2019. A dam collapse unleashed a torrent of mud on a riverside town and surrounding farmland, killing 37 people, destroying houses and leaving 250 people missing.
Aerial view of destroyed facilities after the collapse of a dam, near the town of Brumadinho in southeastern Brazil, on January 25 2019. A dam collapse unleashed a torrent of mud on a riverside town and surrounding farmland, killing 37 people, destroying houses and leaving 250 people missing.
Image: Douglas Magno / AFP

Firefighters on Sunday called for the evacuation of about 24,000 people from the Brazilian town hit by a deadly mudslide from a ruptured mining dam as rains added to concerns a second dam could collapse.

Sirens began blaring before dawn, triggered by dangerous water levels at a tailings dam still standing near an iron ore mine owned by Vale near Brumadinho in Minas Gerais state.

"We have a situation of imminent risk, but there hasn't been a rupture of this dam until now and we are monitoring it," said Pedro Aihara, a spokesperson for the state fire department.

He said they believed the situation was dangerous, but he could not comment on the actual risk of another dam break. The second dam being monitored is about 50m from the burst dam and part of a large industrial complex.

The evacuation efforts diverted attention from the search for hundreds of people missing after Friday's burst dam unleashed a torrent of mud, burying the mining facilities and nearby homes.

"Our work is completely focused on the evacuation," Aihara said.

Nine bodies found after Brazil mining dam burst, count seen climbing

Brazilian rescue workers on Saturday searched for roughly 300 missing people after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Vale SA , amid ...
News
1 day ago

Roughly 250 people were still missing after the tailings dam accident, according to a list released by Vale, the second such disaster in less than four years. Most of the missing are presumed dead, officials said.

The confirmed death toll rose to 37 by Sunday morning, according to the fire department.

The disaster is now more deadly than a 2015 tailings dam collapse at an iron ore mine less than 100km to the east, belonging to Samarco Mineracao, a Vale joint venture with BHP.

The Samarco dam break spilled five times the mining waste into a more remote region, killing 19 people, burying a small village and contaminating a major river in Brazil's worst environmental disaster on record.

In Brumadinho, families and friends mourning their lost loved ones were forced to evacuate on Sunday.

"Fed up"

Renato Maia, a 44-year-old salesman whose best friend's daughter remained missing, fled his home in panic early Sunday morning. At midday he and his wife waited on the outskirts of town for police to lift a blockade, angry at the situation.

Spanish rescuers find body of toddler trapped in well

Spanish rescuers on Saturday found the dead body of a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on January 13, a ...
News
1 day ago

"We're all fed up with Vale ... and this is really adding to the tension," he said. "It was a huge tragedy and now we don't know what might come next."

The Brazilian government has ordered Vale to halt operations at the Corrego do Feijao mining complex, the site of the Friday dam burst. Courts have frozen 6 billion reais ($1.6bn) in Vale's asses to pay for the damage.

Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman apologised without taking responsibility in an television interview on Saturday.

"Apologies to society, apologies to you, apologies to the whole world for what has happened," he said. "I don't know who is responsible, but you can be sure we'll do our part."

The cause of the dam burst remained unclear. Recent inspections by a German auditor TUV SUD and Vale did not indicate any problems with the dam, the companies said.

Federal prosecutor Jose Adercio Sampaio told Reuters on Saturday that state and federal authorities have failed to apply more stringent regulation to the hundreds of tailings dams around the country.

Schvartsman said all of Vale's tailings dams were checked after the 2015 disaster and periodic reviews are carried out.

Reuters

MORE

Roads closed due to partial collapse of dam wall at Benoni Lake

Various roads have been closed by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department to allow for repair work to be done on a dam wall at Benoni Lake.
News
1 month ago

Victory for environmentalists in battle over coal mine in Mpumalanga

The North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday refused mining company Atha Africa’s application for leave to appeal against a decision in 2018 setting aside ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Some ANC leaders are 'sycophants': Mbalula and Zuma exchange Twitter blows South Africa
  2. Nearly 24,000 ordered to evacuate after Brazil dam burst, 250 missing World
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Police will fund education of slain policeman's children - Bheki Cele South Africa
  5. Suspect arrested for allegedly gunning down police sergeant South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X