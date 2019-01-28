World

Turkey aims to form safe zones in Syria for refugees to return

28 January 2019 - 11:56 By Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Image: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey is aiming to form safe zones in northern Syria so that around 4 million of Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey could return, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan also said nearly 300,000 Syrians had already returned and that he expected millions of Syrian nationals would return to the safe areas.

US President Donald Trump announced in December the withdrawal of all US troops from Syria and Erdogan subsequently said they had discussed setting up a 20-mile-deep safe zone in Syria along the border.  

