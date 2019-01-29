Democrats throw spotlight on Trump's troop deployment to US -Mexico border

As the Pentagon weighs new troop deployments to the US-Mexico border, Democrats in Congress are poised to usher in unprecedented scrutiny of a politically charged mission championed by Republican President Donald Trump.

Democratic Representative Adam Smith, the new chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, will hold a hearing on Tuesday with Pentagon officials he hopes will shed light on the costs, scope and goals of a deployment that critics have derided as a political stunt.

US officials told Reuters the border deployment, which has fluctuated in size over the past three months, could grow again by as many as 2,000 or more troops.

Smith is skeptical about sending US troops to deal with a crisis he believes would be better handled by judges. He told Reuters his committee may consider future funding restrictions for such missions.

"It's undeniable that we have a significant increase in asylum seekers," Smith said.

"But that's not so much a job for the military as it is: we need more judges. We need to process them (the asylum seekers) more quickly," he said.

Smith will receive testimony on Tuesday morning from John Rood, under secretary of defense for policy, and Vice Admiral Michael Gilday, the director of operations at the Joint Staff.