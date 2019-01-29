World

Iran says it has no intention to increase range of missiles

29 January 2019 - 10:13 By Reuters
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Image: Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Iran has no intention to increase the range of its missiles and will continue working on its satellite technology despite Western pressures, the secretary of Iran’s national security council said on Tuesday.

"Iran has no scientific or operational restriction for increasing the range of its military missiles, but based on its defensive doctrine, it is continuously working on increasing the precision of the missiles, and has no intention to increase their range," Ali Shamkhani, a close aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB. 

