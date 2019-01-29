World

May wants to go back to Brussels yet again to win parliament's support

29 January 2019 - 15:40 By Reuters and AFP
Anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray demonstrates opposite the Houses of Parliament in London on January 29 2019. British prime minister Theresa May heads into her latest Brexit battle on Tuesday weakened but still determined to get her legacy-defining deal through parliament, as MPs wrestle to take control of the process.
Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

British prime minister Theresa May told her senior ministers on Tuesday that in order to win parliament's support for her Brexit deal, the agreement would have to be reopened, her spokesperson said.

She will seek "changes" to the withdrawal agreement she negotiated with EU leaders last month, he said, even though Brussels has insisted it will not re-open the deal.

"We have to have a deal which can carry the support of parliament and that's going to require some changes to the withdrawal agreement," he said ahead of a series of parliamentary votes on Britain's Brexit strategy.

The EU has so far ruled out reopening the Withdrawal Agreement, which May said would be needed in order to provide legal changes to the so-called backstop, an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border in Ireland.

"She said a vote of the Brady amendment makes it clear that the current nature of the backstop is the key reason that the house cannot support the deal," May's spokesperson said. 

